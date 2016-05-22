BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says will express objections to executive order on immigration
* Tesla's Elon Musk says he and others will express objections to recent executive order on immigration, offer suggestions for changes to policy
DUBAI May 22 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade with a weak bias on Sunday as short-term traders book profits because of a lack of strong positive catalysts.
Oil prices slipped on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar encouraged investors to sell, with Brent crude settling down 9 cents at $48.72 a barrel.
"Stock markets in the Gulf are now in an adjustment phase and I believe investors will book profits if there is a lack of other positive stimulus in the market," said Mohammad al- Shammasi, chief executive of Riyadh-based Derayah Financial.
Dubai's index, last at 3,230 points, fell on Thursday below technical support on the late March and early May lows of 3,248-3,256 points. A second straight close below that area would confirm a break, triggering a bearish head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since March and pointing down to the 2,800-point area.
But while bourses in the United Arab Emirates were laggards in the region last week, relatively attractive valuations may limit losses; indexes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are trading at about 10.0 and 8.0 times trailing earnings, compared to Riyadh's 12.3 times, and also offer investors strong dividend yields. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexico's America Movil suffered its largest loss in 15 years in the fourth quarter, as higher financial costs dragged on the giant telecoms company amid shrinking margins at home.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em