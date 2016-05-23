DUBAI May 23 Stock markets in the Gulf trod
separate paths on Monday, with Saudi Arabia's market lagging
while the two main markets in the United Arab Emirates held on
to small gains.
Riyadh's index was down 1.2 percent after an hour of
trade amid a sell-off in petrochemical shares after oil prices
weakened.
Brent oil was down 0.9 percent at $48.25 a barrel;
mid-sized petrochemical producers were hit hardest, with Saudi
Kayan dropping 3.0 percent.
Retail industry shares, which had been rebounding in recent
days, also fell back; Fawaz Alhokair shed 0.9 percent.
Qatar's index edged down 0.2 percent with Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan and oil drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services falling 0.5 and 0.8
percent respectively.
In the United Arab Emirates, however, investors bought
shares which had dipped over the past week.
Dubai's index added 0.6 percent with most trade
concentrated in small and mid-cap shares; builder Drake & Scull
and amusement park developer Dubai Parks and Resorts
were each up more than 1.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's largest listed stock, Etisalat,
rebounded more than one percent from Sunday's loss and Dana Gas
added 1.9 percent. This helped the main Abu Dhabi
index edge up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Keith
Weir)