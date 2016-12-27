* Banks had underperformed in initial reaction to budget
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Dec 27 Banking shares boosted Saudi
Arabia's stock index on Tuesday to its highest level this year,
while other Gulf markets moved little in quiet trade with some
foreign investors absent for New Year holidays.
The Saudi index closed up 1.3 percent at 7,257
points in its highest trading volume for two weeks, rising above
technical resistance at this year's previous peak of 7,235
points hit in early December.
The banking sector surged 1.8 percent as the
biggest lender, National Commercial Bank, climbed 2.1
percent. Banks underperformed the market in the initial reaction
to the 2017 state budget at the start of this week, when
activity focused on other sectors including petrochemicals.
The budget was generally viewed as positive by analysts
because it was modestly expansionary while including a further
cut to the deficit. But the economic climate next year is
expected to be difficult because of fresh austerity measures.
Saudi Electricity, which has been buoyed by plans
in the budget to raise power tariffs later this year, rose 1.8
percent.
Much activity focused on second- or third-tier stocks
favoured by local retail investors, including Tihama Advertising
which jumped its 10 percent daily limit. It resumed
trading this week after being suspended because it delayed
announcing its financial results.
Dubai's index fell 0.3 percent as DXB
Entertainments pulled back 1.5 percent. Abu Dhabi
rose 0.3 percent on the back of a 0.9 percent gain by Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Egypt's blue-chip index closed flat in heavy
trading volume, with foreign investors net buyers by a small
margin.
Egypt Gas Co surged 5.3 percent after it predicted
lower net profit but higher revenues in 2017.
