DUBAI Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate
on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi
Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
The Saudi index rose 1.7 percent on Monday in the
highest trading volume since Jan. 2, closing only marginally
below its intra-day high.
Stocks in companies which posted disappointing
fourth-quarter earnings rebounded strongly, suggesting investors
are looking towards improvement in the non-oil economy this year
as the government's introduction of austerity measures slows.
Mouwasat Medical Services could attract interest
after saying its board was recommending a cash dividend of 2.5
riyals per share for 2016, up from 2 riyals in the previous
year. The company reported an estimate-beating 34.2
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit last week.
The global market environment is marginally positive, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.4 percent and Brent crude oil slightly
above $55.0 a barrel, in its range of the past six weeks.
Kuwait's index, which is up more than 16 percent
since the end of last year, rose 0.6 percent in very heavy trade
on Monday but showed some signs of losing steam; eight of the 10
most active stocks fell and none rose.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)