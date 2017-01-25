DUBAI Jan 25 A better-than-expected result for
Egypt in its international bond sale may boost its stock market
on Wednesday, while there are few fresh factors to move equities
in the Gulf.
Egypt was set to sell $4 billion of Eurobonds in three
tranches, raising twice as much as targeted when it began a
roadshow last week, and at lower yields than initially expected,
bankers involved in the deal said late on Tuesday.
That is a vote of confidence from foreign investors in the
country and confirmation that it has access to international
capital markets again, somewhat similar to Saudi Arabia's
success with its debut international sovereign bond last
October, which helped to fuel a stock market rally.
With Saudi Arabia's earnings season essentially finished and
little corporate news from the rest of the Gulf, those markets
do not have much to trade on, although Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
continue to have near-term upward momentum amid high trading
volumes.
The global market environment is neutral, with Asian stocks
barely moving and oil trading sideways.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)