DUBAI Jan 25 Gulf stock markets were mostly
firm in early trade on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
leading the region up, as they have for several days.
The Saudi index climbed 0.7 percent in the first
hour. Builder Khodari, which has been strong in the
past week on expectations for a better Saudi construction market
this year as austerity steps slow, surged 4.8 percent.
Kuwait's index gained 0.8 percent in heavy trade
with activity focused on real estate companies; Abyaar Real
Estate jumped 6.9 percent.
In Dubai, the index edged up 0.2 percent as Dubai
Islamic Bank added 1.2 percent after posting a 58.4
percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.37 billion
dirhams ($373 million), above analysts' average forecast of
850.4 million dirhams.
But real estate firm Deyaar dropped 3.2 percent
after quarterly profit fell to 48.3 million dirhams, a 52.4
percent decline.
Weakness in a few blue chips pulled down Abu Dhabi's index
, which lost 1.2 percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
slid 1.4 percent and telecommunications firm Etisalat
sank 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)