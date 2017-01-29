DUBAI Jan 29 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Sunday in the absence of fresh positive factors and with the global market environment lacklustre.

MSCI's world equities index edged down at the end of last week while Brent crude oil stayed around $55.50 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia's index, last at 7,135 points, faces technical resistance at the January peak of 7,290 points and its pull-back from intra-day highs on Thursday suggested it may not break that level in the short term at least.

Telecommunications firm Viva Kuwait may attract some interest after it reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 10.8 million dinars ($35.4 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 9.44 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)