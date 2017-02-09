DUBAI Feb 9 Gulf stock markets may generally have a firm tone on Thursday because of a positive global environment, but Air Arabia may slump after reporting a surprise loss for the fourth quarter.

Air Arabia swung to a quarterly net loss of 38.6 million dirhams ($10.5 million) from a net profit of 55.9 million dirhams in the prior-year period. EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast a fourth-quarter profit of 131.8 million dirhams and 127.9 million dirhams respectively.

Dana Gas could face pressure after reporting a fourth-quarter net profit of 7 million dirhams, down 95 percent from the year-earlier period, although the size of the drop was partly due to a one-off gain from an arbitration settlement a year ago.

Global markets are supportive, however, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.4 percent to its highest level since July 2015. Brent oil futures have climbed back over $55 a barrel. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)