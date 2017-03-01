DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in the Gulf were
mixed in thin early trade on Wednesday, Qatar and Abu Dhabi
recovering after being the previous session's worst-performing
markets.
Qatar's index rose 0.5 percent after dropping 2.2
percent in the previous session. All banking shares gained
ground, with Qatar National Bank adding 0.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index, which lost 1.7 percent on Tuesday,
rebounded with a 1 percent gain. The largest listed stock,
telecoms operator Etisalat, rose by 1.7 percent.
In Dubai, meanwhile, the main index edged down by
0.2 percent as shares in the only listed Gulf exchange, Dubai
Financial Market, fell 1.4 percent. Builder Arabtec
dropped 1 percent, heading for a third straight
session of losses.
Riyadh's index barely moved in the first hour of
trade. Petrochemical shares, which had rebounded in the previous
session, were mostly lower and Nama Chemicals was down
1.2 percent.
Banks were mostly higher, however, with Alawwal Bank
adding 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Goodman)