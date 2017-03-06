HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON, June 16 HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets were mostly soft in early trade on Monday with Barwa Real Estate pulling down Qatar as the company went ex-dividend.
Qatar's index slid 0.7 percent as Barwa sank 7.8 percent to 36.60 riyals, nearing technical support at 35.85 riyals, the edge of an early February gap. The board recommended a cash dividend of 2.5 riyals per share, up from the previous year's 2.2 riyals.
Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent with nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks weak, although the most active, builder Arabtec, rebounded 2.5 percent after heavy losses in the past week.
The Saudi Arabian index slipped 0.1 percent in the first half-hour as Saudi Electricity fell 1.0 percent.
The stock had surged but then pulled back on Sunday after news that the government had cut a fee which the company pays to municipalities. The regulatory change will result in a 6.1 billion riyal ($1.6 billion) non-recurring gain for the company this year and reduce its operating expenses in future, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BERLIN, June 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries accused the United States on Friday of giving up a joint approach with Europe on sanctions against Russia, warning of possible counter measures if Washington ends up fining German companies.
