* Most of Dubai's 10 most active stocks fall
* Arabtec announced three-year recovery plan last week
* Qatar banks mostly down after S&P cuts sovereign outlook
* Select petrochemicals support Saudi
* Egypt continues rise on stamp duty optimism
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 6 Stock markets in the Gulf closed
with mixed fortunes on Monday, with a rebound by financially
troubled builder Arabtec boosting Dubai while Barwa
Real Estate pulled down Qatar as the company went
ex-dividend.
Dubai's index added 0.4 percent as Arabtec
, the most heavily traded stock, surged 6.4 percent on
the three-year recovery plan outlined by the loss-making company
late last week, including disposals of non-core assets.
Six of Dubai's other most active stocks fell on Monday and
two were flat.
In Qatar, the index gave up 0.9 percent as the market
reopened after a public holiday. Barwa sank 8.7 percent. The
board had recommended a cash dividend of 2.5 riyals per share,
up from the previous year's 2.2 riyals.
Banks were mostly lower, with Qatar National Bank
down 0.6 percent, after Standard & Poor's revised its sovereign
credit outlook for Qatar to negative from stable. S&P said the
country's external liquidity position had weakened with rapid
growth of banks' foreign liabilities and public sector debt.
However, Medicare Group jumped 5.7 percent. It has
been extremely volatile since early February, when it reported a
42 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and cut its
dividend.
The Saudi Arabian index edged up by 0.1 percent on
strength in a few petrochemical stocks. Yansab rose by
1.8 percent and Saudi Basic Industries was up 1
percent.
In Egypt, the index rose by 1 percent. It has been
gaining strongly since Thursday after the finance minister said
he would propose only a gradual introduction of a stamp duty on
transactions to minimise the impact on market activity.
Real estate company Talaat Mostafa climbed by 3.6
percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,976 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 3,557 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index was up 0.9 percent at 4,604 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 10,623 points.
KUWAIT
* The index lost 0.8 percent to 6,751 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 1.0 percent to 12,623 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,800 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,338 points.
(Editing by David Goodman)