BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
DUBAI, March 16 Gulf stock markets look set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening - good news for Gulf equities that are vulnerable to interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.4 percent to its highest since mid-2015, while Brent oil firmed 30 cents to $52.11 a barrel after rising over a dollar overnight.
The central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain raised key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point on Wednesday night; Qatar may follow on Thursday, and official rates may continue to drift up in Oman.
But this does not mean any quick, major rise in market interest rates, which have been much more affected in the past year by levels of state spending and liquidity.
Market rates in the Gulf have stabilised or even dropped back in recent months. The partial rebound of oil prices since late last year and the success of Gulf governments in making large international bond issues should keep a lid on market rates this year, Moody's said in a report on Wednesday.
Among major stocks, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Qatar Navigation go ex-dividend on Thursday, which could weigh on their prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .