DUBAI, April 5 Crude oil prices near one-month
highs and a slightly more upbeat mood in global shares on the
back of a bounce in Chinese shares may help carry stock markets
in the Gulf higher on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.4 percent with Shanghai and Hong
Kong leading the region.
Brent crude hit its highest level since March 8 on
the previous day, and extended the gains in early trade on
Wednesday, up 0.6 percent at $54.48 a barrel at 0530 GMT.
Petrochemical shares in Saudi Arabia, which make up roughly
one-fifth of the total stock market value, may outperform
helping lift the index, which last closed at 6,986
points, to test the immediate short-term resistance at Sunday's
peak of 7,029 points.
Meanwhile Dubai's index may close higher for a
sixth consecutive session, if buying momentum continues to
build. Shares of telecommunication operator Emirates Integrated
Telecommunications Company may weigh on the index as its
shares go ex-dividend on Wednesday.
In Abu Dhabi, shares of Sharjah Insurance go
ex-dividend. In Saudi Arabia, shares of agriculture firm Jazan
Development go ex-dividend.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)