DUBAI, April 5 Petrochemicals lifted Saudi
Arabia's stock market on Wednesday as crude oil prices
climbed to near a one-month high above $54.50 a barrel, with
other markets slightly higher.
All 13 Saudi petrochemical producers rose, with heavyweight
Saudi Basic Industries adding 1.0 percent. The index
was up 0.6 percent.
In Doha, the index was up 0.1 percent, supported by a
1.5 percent climb in Barwa Real Estate and a 0.6
percent rise in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan which
said it had formed a committee to manage its merger with Barwa
Bank and International Bank of Qatar.
In Dubai most blue chips outperformed their smaller
counterparts, helping keep the index steady near the
previous session's close. Dubai Investments rose 1.6
percent and Emaar Properties was up 0.4 percent.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.3
percent, supported by a 0.9 percent rise in shares of newly
merged First Abu Dhabi Bank.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; editing by Alexander Smith)