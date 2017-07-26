FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rebound to support Gulf, latest Saudi earnings in line with estimates
July 26, 2017 / 5:45 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil rebound to support Gulf, latest Saudi earnings in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - An overnight rebound in oil prices may buoy Gulf stock markets on Wednesday, while Saudi Arabia could regain some strength as the latest corporate earnings have been in line with analysts' expectations.

Brent oil has added about $2 to above $50.50 a barrel since Tuesday, while global equities are little changed.

Saudi British Bank posted a 1.9 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit to 1.13 billion riyals ($301.4 million), at the high end of the forecasts of analysts, who had on average predicted 1.01 billion riyals.

Retailer United Electronics was in line with analysts' forecasts at it reported that quarterly net profit jumped to 43.4 million riyals from 11 million riyals, citing higher sales and wider margins on some products. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

