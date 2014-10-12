DUBAI Oct 12 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates fell sharply on Sunday as declines on global bourses
sparked a broad sell-off in the Gulf region.
Dubai's index tumbled 6.5 percent, its biggest
daily decline since August 2013. Abu Dhabi's benchmark, which is
usually less volatile, dropped 3.5 percent, its worst day since
January 2011.
Global markets took a hit on Friday as investors fled to the
safety of government bonds after a raft of weak indicators from
Europe and China collided with concerns about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plans to reduce monetary stimulus.
Investors in the UAE took that as a cue to book profits,
which at the end of the previous session stood at 47 percent
year-to-date for Dubai and 18 percent for Abu Dhabi.
The pull-back then snowballed due to panic selling and,
possibly, margin calls, according to market players.
"We might see some more profit-taking in the coming
sessions," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia, which closes
at 1230 GMT, was down 5.2 percent at 10,284 points. After
breaking through immediate chart support at the September low of
10,614 points, the benchmark may test the 100-day average at
10,238 points.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)