DUBAI Oct 26 Gulf stock markets look set to
consolidate on Monday as investors remain concerned about the
outlook for the Saudi Arabian market, where prices have been
falling because of concern about next year's state budget.
The Saudi index closed down 1.4 percent on Sunday,
bringing its losses over four trading days to 6.7 percent, on
worries that low oil prices would force Riyadh into spending
cuts and tax increases.
Saudi Arabia's weakness is dampening the entire region, even
in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, which are
relatively well placed to cope with an era of cheap oil. Modest
trading volumes around the Gulf in recent weeks suggest many
investors are staying away from the bourses.
Among individual stocks, Doha Bank has missed
estimates with a 2 percent decline in third-quarter net profit
to 341 million riyals ($93.7 million); analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast 358 million riyals.
Egypt's market, however, may get a boost from news that the
board of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology has
approved an offer to acquire, together with investment bank ACT
Financial, 100 percent of shares of Beltone Financial.
The intention to make an offer had already been announced
but the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said it had
received a compulsory share purchase offer, which it was
studying, of 4 pounds per share, compared to Beltone's last
market price of 3.83 pounds.
Investors may bet on the possibility of the offer eventually
being raised, leaving upside for Beltone shares.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)