DUBAI Oct 27 Weak oil prices and global
equities look set to weigh on major Middle East stock markets on
Tuesday in the absence of fresh positive factors to stimulate
buying.
Brent crude has slipped near $47 a barrel while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.6 percent.
Dubai's stock index, which last closed at 3,553
points, may be heading for another test of technical support
around 3,500 points, from which it bounced three times in
September.
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, came in at
the high end of analysts' expectations with a 7.1 percent rise
in third-quarter net profit to 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.7
million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.60 billion
dirhams.
In general, however, the latest corporate earnings
announcements in the United Arab Emirates have not been
particularly strong. Dubai Financial Market reported a
70 percent fall in third-quarter profit while second-tier
property developer Deyaar reported a 38 percent slump
in profit.
