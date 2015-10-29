DUBAI Oct 29 Gulf stock markets may rebound
slightly on Thursday after Saudi Arabia stabilised, though
concern about low oil prices and a possible economic slowdown
next year look likely to prevent any extended rally.
After falling for several days because of concern about
expected government spending cuts next year, the Saudi index
closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday at 7,118 points,
suggesting investors' panic has eased for now.
The index has technical support at its August low of 6,921
points, and may bounce further from that area, encouraged by a
nearly 5 percent overnight rise of the Brent crude oil
price.
The Dubai index penetrated technical support in the
3,500-point area on Wednesday and there may now be buying-back
at that level, supported by a firm overnight close on Wall
Street.
Nevertheless, the mood will remain cautious. A monthly
Reuters survey of Middle East fund managers, published on
Thursday, found them turning negative on balance towards Middle
East equities - althought the United Arab Emirates remains
heavily favoured compared to other markets.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi missed analysts'
estimates with a third-quarter net profit down 3 percent to 1.33
billion dirhams ($362 million); analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast an average of 1.45 billion dirhams.
The bank said its government deposits had dropped by 48
billion dirhams in the past 12 months - a further sign of low
oil prices hurting banking system liquidity in the region.
Two major Qatari companies reported better-than-expected
earnings, however. Ooredoo said it doubled
third-quarter profit to 756 million riyals ($207.6 million),
handily beating analysts' forecasts of 416-475 million riyals.
And Industries Qatar posted a 25 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit to 1.41 billion riyals; analysts had
forecast an average of 1.13 billion riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)