DUBAI Nov 2 Major Gulf stock markets look set
to consolidate on Monday as the impact of Saudi Arabia's debt
downgrade fades, while Egypt may rise after the president
promised an imminent end to gas shortages at factories.
Markets dropped on Sunday after Standard & Poor's cut Saudi
Arabia's sovereign debt; the effect on investor sentiment may
now fade.
But there are few factors to trigger aggressive buying-back
of stocks. The global market environment is slightly negative,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
down 0.5 percent on Chinese growth worries and
oil prices soft.
The Dubai stock index sank 2.1 percent to 3,431
points on Sunday, breaking technical support around 3,500
points, which had supported it since early September. The
market's next chart support is the August low at 3,241 points.
Top Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties
reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 843
million dirhams ($229.5 million), but came in below a forecast
by EFG Hermes, which had estimated 1.02 billion
dirhams.
But Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was at the high end of
analysts' estimates, posting a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit to 503.2 million dirhams; analysts at Beltone
Financial and EFG Hermes had forecast 480 million-498.5 million
dirhams.
Kuwait's Burgan Bank may also attract buying after
it reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to
21.64 million dinars ($71.5 million). Analysts had estimated
17.0-17.8 million dinars.
In Egypt, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised in a
speech on Sunday evening that there would be no gas shortage
problems for any factories in Egypt by the end of November.
He did not explain how the government would achieve this,
but hopes that one of the biggest negative factors for
industrial stocks could ease may lift them on Monday.
