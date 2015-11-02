DUBAI Nov 2 Major Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate on Monday as the impact of Saudi Arabia's debt downgrade fades, while Egypt may rise after the president promised an imminent end to gas shortages at factories.

Markets dropped on Sunday after Standard & Poor's cut Saudi Arabia's sovereign debt; the effect on investor sentiment may now fade.

But there are few factors to trigger aggressive buying-back of stocks. The global market environment is slightly negative, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent on Chinese growth worries and oil prices soft.

The Dubai stock index sank 2.1 percent to 3,431 points on Sunday, breaking technical support around 3,500 points, which had supported it since early September. The market's next chart support is the August low at 3,241 points.

Top Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties reported a 31 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 843 million dirhams ($229.5 million), but came in below a forecast by EFG Hermes, which had estimated 1.02 billion dirhams.

But Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was at the high end of analysts' estimates, posting a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 503.2 million dirhams; analysts at Beltone Financial and EFG Hermes had forecast 480 million-498.5 million dirhams.

Kuwait's Burgan Bank may also attract buying after it reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 21.64 million dinars ($71.5 million). Analysts had estimated 17.0-17.8 million dinars.

In Egypt, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised in a speech on Sunday evening that there would be no gas shortage problems for any factories in Egypt by the end of November.

He did not explain how the government would achieve this, but hopes that one of the biggest negative factors for industrial stocks could ease may lift them on Monday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)