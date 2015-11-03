DUBAI Nov 3 Weak economic data from Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates may restrain Gulf stock
markets from any major rises on Tuesday, despite a better global
environment for equities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 1.3 percent after losing ground for five
straight sessions. Overnight, the benchmark for U.S tech stocks
hit its highest in 15 years.
But data released on Tuesday morning showed the seasonally
adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index
dropped last month to 55.7 - its lowest level since the survey
was launched in August 2009 - from 56.5 in September.
The UAE October PMI fell to a 30-month low of 54.0 in
October from 56.0. Both indexes suggested low oil prices are
starting to dampen private sector activity in the Gulf.
Among individual Gulf corporate earnings, du, the
UAE's second biggest telecommunications operator, missed
estimates with a 12.3 percent fall in third-quarter net profit
to 489.8 million dirhams ($133.4 million). Two analysts polled
by Reuters had on average forecast 521.3 million dirhams.
The latest PMI reading in Egypt was also disappointing; the
index fell to an eight-month low of 47.2 in October from 50.2 in
September, below the 50-point mark that separates growth from
contraction.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)