DUBAI Nov 4 Strong global equities markets and
firm oil prices may lift Middle Eastern stock markets on
Wednesday, though concern about the impact of cheap oil on Gulf
economies looks likely to continue limiting any gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 1.3 percent and Brent oil climbed
back above $50 a barrel overnight.
The Saudi stock index's 1.6 percent drop on Tuesday
to 6,955 points brought it near technical support at its August
low of 6,921 points - a logical point for some buying-back.
In Dubai, Amlak Finance may attract buying after
it reported net group profit rose to 57 million dirhams ($15.5
million) from 7 million dirhams in the same period last year.
But after Purchasing Managers' Indexes on Tuesday showed
private sector growth in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates slowing, worries about deteriorating asset quality will
persist.
Late on Tuesday Fitch Ratings lowered the outlooks for the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings of Saudi British Bank
, Banque Saudi Fransi and Arab National Bank
to negative from stable.
It cited "a tougher operating environment facing the Saudi
Arabian banking sector, mainly due to the effect of lower oil
prices on government spending and the filter down effect this
has on the rest of the economy."
Moody's cut its outlook for Oman's banking sector to
negative, for similar reasons.
A speech by Qatar's emir on Tuesday suggested the government
could curb spending growth; Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said
he would avoid a big budget deficit next year and rely more on
the private sector for growth.
He said subsidies for a number of state-owned companies
would be stopped and some would be privatised, though he did not
name them. These steps could be good for the economy and stock
market in the long run, but in the short term they could reduce
liquidity in the market.
Sheikh Tamim also said policy must "address the unjustified
rise in real estate prices"; he did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)