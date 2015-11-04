BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
DUBAI Nov 4 Islamic mortgage provider Amlak Finance boosted Dubai's stock market early on Wednesday after the company released third-quarter earnings, while other Gulf markets were sluggish.
Amlak jumped 5.8 percent after reporting net group profit surged to 57 million dirhams ($15.5 million) from 7 million dirhams a year ago, while nine-month profit dropped 11 percent. It was Dubai's most heavily traded stock, helping the index rise 0.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.3 percent as telecommunications blue chip Etisalat fell by the same margin.
Qatar's index was 0.2 percent higher with eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks in positive territory. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.