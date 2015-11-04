DUBAI Nov 4 Islamic mortgage provider Amlak Finance boosted Dubai's stock market early on Wednesday after the company released third-quarter earnings, while other Gulf markets were sluggish.

Amlak jumped 5.8 percent after reporting net group profit surged to 57 million dirhams ($15.5 million) from 7 million dirhams a year ago, while nine-month profit dropped 11 percent. It was Dubai's most heavily traded stock, helping the index rise 0.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.3 percent as telecommunications blue chip Etisalat fell by the same margin.

Qatar's index was 0.2 percent higher with eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks in positive territory. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Sunil Nair)