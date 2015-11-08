BRIEF-Prospect Capital reports pricing of $225 mln of 4.95 pct convertible notes
* Prospect Capital announces pricing of $225 million of 4.95 pct convertible notes due 2022
DUBAI Nov 8 Weak oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike in December may dampen stock markets in the Middle East on Sunday.
Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, with Brent ending below $48 a barrel. Meanwhile, short-term U.S. bond yields rose to their highest in five years after very strong U.S. jobs data for October boosted the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates before year's end.
Money market rates have already been rising in the Gulf as liquidity shrinks because of lower oil revenues, and higher U.S. rates could intensify the simultaneous fiscal and monetary squeeze in the region - with a particularly negative impact on real estate stocks.
With the Egyptian pound under pressure in the parallel foreign exchange market, the prospect of higher U.S. rates and a stronger U.S. dollar may intensify expectations that Egypt's central bank will soon have to guide the pound lower.
Among individual stocks, Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates' only publicly listed airline, reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 235 million dirhams ($64 million), missing analysts's average prediction of 300 million dirhams. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Prospect Capital announces pricing of $225 million of 4.95 pct convertible notes due 2022
* AS RESULT, HAS TOTAL MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR COMMON EQUITY OF 14.5 PERCENT GIVEN THE CURRENT LEVEL OF COUNTER-CYCLICAL BUFFER OF 1.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 6 Investors interested in a 700 million euro ($746 million) portfolio of bad loans backed by real estate assets being put up for sale by Italy's Banco BPM must submit non-binding bids by April 10, three sources close to the matter said.