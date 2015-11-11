DUBAI Nov 11 Major Middle East markets may test
technical support as soon as on Wednesday because of a sluggish
global market backdrop and concern about Egypt's currency
crisis.
Brent crude oil futures have edged down near $47 a
barrel on data showing an increase in U.S. oil stockpiles and
fears that Japan's economy may have fallen into recession. Asian
stock markets are little changed ahead of Chinese economic data.
The Saudi stock index, which dropped 0.4 percent to
6,987 points on Tuesday, is near chart support on its August low
of 6,921 points. Its failure to bounce decisively from that
support in the last few days indicates it may test the level
again.
Dubai's index, which fell 2.4 percent to 3,300
points on Tuesday, is nearing technical support at its August
low of 3,241 points.
Poor earnings from Dubai-listed builder Arabtec
may hasten its approach to that level. Arabtec swung to a net
loss of 944.8 million dirhams ($257.3 million) in the three
months to Sept. 30, much worse than SICO Bahrain's forecast of a
21.2 million dirham loss, from a year-earlier profit of 68.7
million dirhams.
Down the road, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
(TAQA) swung to a net loss in the third quarter of 416 million
dirhams from a net profit of 107 million dirhams in the
prior-year period.
Egypt's index, which tumbled 4.4 percent to 6,825
points on Tuesday, is approaching chart support on its August
low of 6,641 points.
It has lost 9.5 percent in the past three days, so some
buying-back near the support would be logical. But with the
market still confused by whether the central bank intends to
devalue the currency or support it with higher interest rates -
both of which could damage the economy and the market in the
short term - any rebounds may be sold.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)