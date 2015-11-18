(Adds Egypt market, updates Saudi Arabia)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI Nov 18 Egyptian shares extended recent
losses on Wednesday as security concerns increased, while a rise
in oil prices helped the Saudi market edge higher, bucking the
Gulf region trend.
Cairo's index fell 1.3 percent to hit a new
23-month intraday low after Russia said on Tuesday that an act
of terrorism brought down its airliner.
Two employees of Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh airport have been
detained for questioning over the crash that killed all 224
people aboard, but Cairo later said its investigation yielded no
evidence of foul play.
Riyadh's Tadawul index meanwhile rose 0.4 percent to
6,949 points, trimming its year-to-date losses to 16.6 percent
and heading for the psychological support level of 7,000 points.
Brent crude was 1.47 percent higher at 44.20 dollars
per barrel at 0829 GMT, after reports of falling stockpiles and
rising refinery activity.
Petrochemical shares, accounting for about a quarter of the
Saudi market's total $420 billion market capitalisation, led
gains, with the sub-index rising 0.9 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) was 1.5
percent higher.
Trading is likely to remain subdued and volatility low as
investors await Saudi Arabia's 2016 budget announcement in late
December.
"Investors don't want to take risk before they have a
direction on spending and budget deficit," said Ali Adou, a
portfolio manager at TNI. "Regional geopolitics is playing a big
part."
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai and Abu Dhabi
stocks slipped 0.7 percent apiece, while Qatar dipped 0.4
percent and Kuwait was down 0.2 percent.
