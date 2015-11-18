(Updates Egypt, Saudi, UAE, Qatar)
By Nadia Saleem and Celine Aswad
DUBAI Nov 18 Egyptian shares rose from a
two-year low on Wednesday as foreign bargain hunters stepped in,
while a rise in oil prices helped the Saudi market edge higher,
bucking the Gulf region trend.
Buying at dips across the board helped lift Cairo's index
by 0.1 percent.
Local investors were panic-selling since Russia said on
Tuesday that an act of terrorism brought down its airliner.
"Foreigners took the opportunity to buy into the dips, while
the Arab investors sold positions," said Karim Abdul Kader, head
of retail trading at Cairo-based CI Capital, adding that 2015 is
a "panic year" but bargain hunters will continue to step in.
Blue chip Commercial International Bank attracted
foreign investors but was nearly flat.
Two employees of Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh airport have been
detained for questioning over the crash that killed all 224
people aboard, but Cairo later said its investigation yielded no
evidence of foul play.
Riyadh's Tadawul index meanwhile rose 0.5 percent to
6,953 points, trimming its year-to-date losses to 16.6 percent
and heading for the psychological support level of 7,000 points.
Brent crude was 1.3 percent higher at 44.16 dollars
per barrel at 1309 GMT, after reports of falling stockpiles and
rising refinery activity.
Petrochemical shares, accounting for about a quarter of the
Saudi market's total $420 billion market capitalisation, led
gains, with the sub-index rising 1.2 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) was 2.1
percent higher.
Trading is likely to remain subdued and volatility low as
investors await Saudi Arabia's 2016 budget announcement in late
December.
"Investors don't want to take risk before they have a
direction on spending and budget deficit," said Ali Adou, a
portfolio manager at TNI. "Regional geopolitics is playing a big
part."
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai and Muscat
each slipped 0.3 percent, while Qatar climbed 0.2
percent. Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were almost
unchanged.
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
The index climbed 0.53 percent to 6,953 points.
DUBAI
The index slipped 0.28 percent to 3,180 points.
ABU DHABI
The index ended flat at 4,197 points.
QATAR
The index edged up 0.23 percent to 10,827 points.
EGYPT
The index gained 0.1 percent to 6,414 points.
KUWAIT
The index eased 0.03 percent to 5,698 points.
OMAN
The index slipped 0.29 percent to 5,798 points.
BAHRAIN
The index declined 0.19 percent to 1,218 points.