DUBAI Nov 24 Gulf markets look set to
consolidate with a firm bias on Tuesday after oil prices edged
up overnight, while a change of management at builder Arabtec
may buoy Dubai.
Confirming a Reuters story published late on Monday, Arabtec
said on Tuesday that its board had accepted the resignation of
acting chief executive Mohamed al-Fahim and appointed board
member Saeed al-Mehairbi in his place.
The company gave no reason and it is not clear how the
loss-making firm will resolve the financial pressures on it, but
investors may buy the stock - often Dubai's most heavily traded
- on the hope that the change heralds a fresh effort to
strengthen Arabtec.
In Saudi Arabia, the market may continue reacting to news
that the cabinet has decided to impose an annual 2.5 percent fee
on undeveloped urban land designated for residential or
commercial use, in an effort to deter hoarding of land and
resolve a shortage of affordable housing.
However, the news came out in trading hours on Monday so the
market appears largely to have factored in the tax. Real estate
developer Dar Al Arkan dropped 2.3 percent on Monday -
some investors fear the value of the company's land bank could
decrease as a result of the tax - while builder Al-Khodari
, which could benefit if housing construction
increases, added 1.4 percent.
In Egypt, poultry producers such as Cairo Poultry,
Egypt Poultry and Mansoura Poultry may
attract interest after the government said it would stick with
buying its poultry domestically, turning its back completely on
international tenders, after pressure from local producers.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)