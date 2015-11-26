DUBAI Nov 26 Gulf stock markets were mixed in the opening minutes of trade on Thursday amid a lack of fresh corporate news to spur buying.

Dubai's index slipped 0.5 percent as real estate shares weakened, with Emaar Properties down 0.8 percent.

A report by industry consultants Cluttons on Wednesday said residential property prices in Dubai had declined for five successive quarters and were likely to fall a further 3-5 percent over the next 12 months.

The Dubai exchange said AlSafwa Islamic Financial Services became the first company to list its shares on Dubai's new Second Market, a trading platform for shares of private joint stock companies.

Listing on the Second Market for AlSafwa may be a step towards going public and listing on the main board. AlSafwa did not trade in the opening minutes.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent but Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, continuing a rebound from a record low, was again the most heavily traded stock and climbed 4.4 percent, after surging 15 percent on Wednesday.

Qatar's index gained 0.3 percent as Gulf International Services, which had tumbled 4.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of its deletion from MSCI's emerging markets index at the end of this month, rebounded 1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anand Basu)