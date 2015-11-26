DUBAI Nov 26 The Saudi Arabian and Egyptian
stock markets were firm in early trade on Thursday but trading
in Riyadh focused on second-tier stocks, suggesting many local
and foreign institutional investors were staying away.
The Saudi stock index edged up 0.3 percent as Jazan
Development, an agriculture and real estate firm,
added 5.7 percent.
Egypt's index rose 0.4 percent as financial firm
Pioneers Holding gained 4.1 percent after reporting an
11 percent rise in nine-month net profit.
Global Telecom Holding climbed 2.6 percent after
Vimpelcom said it and Global Telecom had agreed to
combine their Pakistan telecommunications businesses with Warid
Telecom to save money, boost their network and expand mobile
financial services.
However, Orascom Telecom Media, Egypt's most
heavily traded stock, slid a further 5.2 percent, continuing a
slide fuelled by difficulties at its North Korean unit Koryolink
and a downgrade of the stock by EFG Hermes. It has tumbled 34
percent since the end of last month.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)