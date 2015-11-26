* Egypt's Pioneers surges on nine-month earnings
* Global Telecom up on Pakistan deal
* But Orascom Telecom Media continues plunging
* Dubai's Second Market sees first listing
* Abu Dhabi National Energy pulls back after Wednesday's
leap
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 26 Positive corporate news boosted
Egypt's stock market on Thursday while Gulf bourses were mixed
in modest volumes because of a lack of fresh incentives.
Egypt's index rose 0.6 percent to 6,428 points,
bouncing further from technical support on its November low of
6,302 points.
Financial firm Pioneers Holding gained 3.0 percent
after reporting its consolidated nine-month net profit after
taxes and minority interests almost doubled; non-consolidated
profit rose 11 percent.
Global Telecom Holding climbed 3.2 percent after
Vimpelcom said it and Global Telecom had agreed to
combine their Pakistan telecommunications businesses with Warid
Telecom to save money, boost their network and expand mobile
financial services.
However, Orascom Telecom Media, Egypt's most
heavily traded stock, slid a further 6.9 percent, continuing a
slide fuelled by difficulties at its North Korean unit,
Koryolink, and a downgrade of the stock by EFG Hermes. It has
tumbled more than 35 percent since the end of last month.
Egypt appointed ex-central bank governor Farouk al-Okda to a
high-level committee at the central bank, officials said, as
part of a reshuffle that analysts said was aimed at helping
steer the country out of its foreign exchange crisis, which
continues to threaten a currency devaluation.
The Saudi stock index edged up 0.4 percent as much
activity focused on lower-priced, second-tier stocks, suggesting
local and foreign institutional investors were not very active.
Jazan Development, an agriculture and real estate
firm, added 9.6 percent.
Dubai's index fell 0.3 percent to 3,204 points,
nearing support on its November low of 3,128 points.
Emaar Properties was down 1.0 percent. A report by
industry consultants Cluttons on Wednesday said residential
property prices in Dubai had declined for five successive
quarters and were likely to fall a further 3 to 5 percent over
the next 12 months.
The Dubai exchange said AlSafwa Islamic Financial Services
became the first company to list its shares on Dubai's new
Second Market, a trading platform for shares of private joint
stock companies.
Companies' listing on the Second Market may be a step
towards going public and listing on the main board. AlSafwa
jumped 85 percent to 1.85 dirhams in volume of 1,000 shares.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent. Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co, which surged 15 percent from near
a record low on Wednesday, rose in early trade on Thursday but
closed 4.4 percent lower as volume remained unusually heavy.
Qatar's index edged up 0.1 percent as Gulf
International Services, which had tumbled 4.1 percent
on Wednesday ahead of its deletion from MSCI's emerging markets
index at the end of this month, lost a further 0.4 percent.
