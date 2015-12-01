DUBAI Dec 1 Middle East stock markets may firm on Tuesday in line with a positive global trend and as the impact of an MSCI index rebalancing on Qatar fades.

Qatar's main index tumbled 4.4 percent on Monday as MSCI added overseas-listed Chinese companies to its emerging market index, diluting Qatar's weighting and causing an outflow of passive funds.

The drop in the Qatari market was magnified by thin turnover and a lack of buying interest, but now that the passive funds have left, pressure should ease and local investors may buy stocks back.

Oil prices are slightly soft but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent, which should be positive for markets across the Middle East.

Egypt's stock index sank 1.9 percent to 6,357 points on Monday, approaching technical support on the November low of 6,302 points, from which it bounced last week. Some buying-back at this level would be logical. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)