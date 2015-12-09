DUBAI Dec 9 Middle East bourses may remain
subdued on Wednesday as concerns over an oil supply glut
continued to weigh on prices, meaning traders could sit out
awaiting positive catalysts to buy back into the market.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks dipped,
while in Asia Japan posted stronger-than-expected machinery
orders and China announced an easing of import taxes, lending
the market support amid a continuing supply glut.
This came after Brent crude slipped below the $40 a
barrel mark on Tuesday to levels last seen during the 2008-09
financial crisis.
Gulf markets had been pummelled on Tuesday as oil fell, with
Qatar's benchmark index plunging to a two-year trough and
Dubai's bourse dipping to its lowest level in 2015.
"Visibility in the short term is poor," said Sebastien
Henin, head of asset management at Abu Dhabi's The National
Investor. "The lack of liquidity in the markets was magnifying
price movements. Investors are simply not taking large bets to
enter markets."
One factor which may impact markets in the United Arab
Emirates was economic data announced on Tuesday.
The UAE is expecting gross domestic product (GDP) growth of
between 3 and 3.5 percent in both 2015 and 2016, the country's
economy minister said on Tuesday. The expected figure for 2015
fell below the 4 percent which the UAE central bank forecast for
the year back in July.
Saudi Arabia's index will also be watched after it
breached technical support at 7,000 on Tuesday, closing down 2.5
percent at 6,991 points, as financial and retail stocks led all
sectors lower.
Egypt's benchmark is braced for another day of
aggressive selling from Arab investors, according to Cairo-based
traders. They cut their positions heavily on Tuesday, according
to bourse data, which helped push the Cairo bourse 2.5 percent
lower to 6,608 points.
Despite gyrating Egyptian stocks, the economy seems to be on
a positive footing. New investments and large-scale projects
will help accelerate GDP growth in the first quarter of
2015-2016, the planning minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
"With the injection of new investments, Gulf investment and
financing packages, and new road projects, all of this will push
us over the 5 percent level," said Ashraf al-Arabi in an
interview with Reuters.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)