DUBAI Dec 10 Middle East markets may remain choppy on Thursday as oil prices skulk near seven-year lows, further suppressing investor risk appetite while they await major policy changes in regional state budgets in coming weeks.

Crude oil prices edged up 0.9 percent to $40.45 early on Thursday, supported by a fall in U.S. crude inventories, but global oversupply and cheap oil still dominate the broader market.

Gulf stocks were a mixed bag on Wednesday, with the Emirati and Qatari bourses tumbling to multi-period lows, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman rebounded slightly. Overall sentiment is subdued.

"The market is lacking confidence," said a Jeddah-based portfolio manager. "No one is willing to dip their toes into murky markets."

Fitch has revised the outlook of National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and rival lender BBK to negative from stable, the ratings agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The shares of NBB fell 2 percent, while BBK rose 1 percent on Wednesday.

Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco) was also downgraded from stable to negative. Batelco's shares fell 1.3 percent.

The downgrades are in line with Fitch's revision of Bahrain's sovereign rating from stable to negative on Dec. 4. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)