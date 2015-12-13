DUBAI Dec 13 Middle East markets face further
sell-offs on Sunday by both foreign and regional investors after
oil prices slid to near 11-year lows.
Brent crude posted its biggest weekly percentage drop in
over a year on Friday to settle at $37.93 after the
International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global oversupply
of crude could worsen next year.
Last week, the Dubai and Qatar exchanges
plunged to two-year lows, while the Abu Dhabi bourse
slumped to its lowest level since mid-August. Saudi Arabia's
index is within 70 points of November's 35-month low.
"Portfolio managers are allocating a larger portion of their
funds in cash," said a Riyadh-based asset manager. "Investors
are not chasing yields or returns, they want to minimise losses
and stock markets are very unstable at this point."
Dubai's blue-chips Drake and Scull and Arabtec
were hit hard on Thursday as investors cashed out of a
weakening real estate sector, while Abu Dhabi's heavyweights
attracted some support on Thursday. [ID:nL8N13J3NF}
Telecom operator Etisalat and First Gulf Bank
helped lift the UAE capital's index despite losers
outnumbering gainers.
Foreign traders have exited positions across the region
after the renewed oil price slump, while regional investors are
cautious as they wait to see how government budgets will be
impacted by the squeeze in crude revenues. Gulf states mostly
depend on oil income to finance spending.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)