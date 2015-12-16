DUBAI Dec 16 Dubai led gains on Wednesday as Gulf bourses extended a recovery from multi-year lows hit earlier this week, with upbeat global markets helping bolster fragile regional investor sentiment.

Small to mid-sized stocks dominated trading volumes on Dubai index, which climbed 1.9 percent to 2,978 points, heading for a third straight gain since Sunday's two-year low.

The benchmark has technical support at 2,857, NBAD Securities said in a research note that also highlighted stiff resistance at 2,950, which the measure has now surpassed but has not conclusively broken above.

Dubai Parks and Resorts gained 2.8 percent and Gulf Navigation added 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.4 percent to 4,031 points, heading for its second gain in three days since Sunday's 12-month low.

Shares in Etisalat gained 0.3 percent after sources said the telecom operator is in talks with banks to raise a $2 billion loan as the telecom operator seeks funding amid a shift in Gulf loan markets.

In Qatar, the measure gained 0.6 percent of 9,846 points, up for a third day since Sunday's two-year low.

MSCI's emerging market index has lost 17.5 percent this year and some Gulf markets have underperformed this measure. Some investors have reduced their exposure to the region's oil-driven economies as crude prices slumped to near 11-year lows.

Asian stocks rose briskly on Wednesday, with sentiment lifting as Wall Street rose before a likely hike in U.S. interest rates, while the dollar held to large gains made as Treasury yields picked up. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)