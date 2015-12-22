DUBAI Dec 22 Gulf stock markets may find some
support on Tuesday after oil prices came off multi-year lows and
Asian equities firmed, but volumes are expected to be thin as
investors await the release of the Saudi Arabian state budget.
The Saudi budget is now expected to be released next Monday,
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported late on Monday,
quoting sources. Before investors see the extent of spending
cuts in the budget, they may be reluctant to commit large sums
of money to the Saudi and regional markets.
"The highly anticipated Saudi state budget is the focal
point of investors across the region, and until it is delivered,
traders will be cautious," said a Riyadh-based portfolio
manager.
But Brent crude was at $36.54 per barrel at 0443
GMT, more than $0.50 above an 11-year low hit on Monday, though
traders said the price jump was more related to a roll-over in
contracts and the start of the peak demand winter season than
because of changing fundamentals.
In the United Arab Emirates, central bank data for the month
of November showed weak money supply growth and the slowest
annual bank lending growth since March 2014. Equivalent Saudi
Adata for October, released in late November, showed a similar
pattern.
"These lagging indicators are leading signs of an overall
weakness in the economy, and this is the direct impact of lower
oil prices," said the portfolio manager.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)