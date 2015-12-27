DUBAI Dec 27 Gulf stock markets may see minimal
buying interest on Sunday as they await Monday's announcement of
the Saudi Arabian state budget, while Egypt may face selling
pressure after the central bank hiked interest rates.
Spending cuts and possibly new revenue measures are expected
in the Saudi budget and until investors know the extent of them,
markets around the region look likely to be cautious.
"Saudi Arabia's eagerly awaited 2016 budget is likely to
influence investor behaviour," said Sachin Mohindra, portfolio
manager at Abu-Dhabi based Invest AD.
Among individual stocks, National Shipping Co of Saudi
Arabia (Bahri) may attract interest after it proposed
to more than double its annual cash dividend for 2015 to 2.5
riyals - though a higher dividend had been anticipated after
Bahri's earnings rose sharply.
National Commercial Bank recommended paying a cash
dividend of 0.75 riyal for the second half of 2015, up from 0.65
riyal in the second half of last year. But Yanbu National
Petrochemical Co proposed cutting its second-half cash
dividend to 1 riyal from 1.5 riyals.
Meanwhile, Egypt's monetary policy committee raised key
interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, citing
inflationary pressures.
The hike was a surprise to some investors and may add to
concern about shaky economic growth. It will help to support the
Egyptian pound, but many analysts think the pound is overvalued
and will still have to be devalued at some stage.
"You might find investors parking their cash and earning a
higher yield on deposits, but then you might also see companies
cutting back on capital expenditure because of those higher
lending rates," said a Cairo-based portfolio manager.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)