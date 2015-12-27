* Saudi recovers in last hour of trade
* Petchems hit by concern about feedstock prices
* Some stocks seen as resistant to budget cuts rise
* Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD pull Dubai up
* Abu Dhabi rises for seventh day
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Dec 27 Gulf stock markets edged higher on
Sunday with Saudi Arabia rising in the final hour of trade as
local traders bought back ahead of Monday's 2016 budget
announcement. Egypt dropped in response to an interest rate
hike.
The Saudi index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,946
points, rebounding from a low of 6,874 points because of rises
in stocks which investors hope will be largely unaffected by the
Saudi budget, due to be announced on Monday afternoon.
To narrow a huge deficit caused by low oil prices, the
budget is expected to contain spending cuts, possibly including
a rise in natural gas feedstock prices for petrochemical
producers such as Saudi Basic Industries. The stock
fell 0.6 percent.
Other stocks seen as dependent on state spending also sold
off. National Shipping Co (Bahri) slumped 7.4 percent
in active trade although the shipper's board proposed more than
doubling its annual cash dividend for 2015 to 2.5 riyals per
share.
"Bahri is a stock that is highly sensitive to the
government's spending plans," said a Jeddah-based trader. "The
stock is selling off because traders are sceptical of the
transportation sector, despite the fact that the company's
earnings were strong last quarter."
Some stocks seen as relatively immune to budget cuts were
strong. National Commercial Bank edged up 0.5 percent
in thin trade; it recommended paying a dividend of 0.75 riyal
for the second half of 2015, up from 0.65 riyal in the second
half of last year.
Saudi Telecom (STC) rose 1.1 percent after the
kingdom's largest telecommunications operator offered to buy the
shares in a Saudi-based sales services company, Sale Advanced
Co, that it does not already own for 400 million riyals ($107
million).
It was STC's second announcement of an acquisition offer
this quarter; it started buying shares of Kuwait's VIVA on
Sunday.
"We believe STC's offer to acquire the remaining stake in
VIVA Kuwait reflects the company's strategy to focus on high-
growth markets," said a note by Riyadh-based NCB Capital.
DUBAI
Dubai's index rose 0.8 percent, bringing its
rebound from its December low to 10.8 percent. The two largest
companies by market value, Emaar Properties and
Emirates NBD, carried the market higher, advancing 1.1
and 1.4 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi climbed 0.1 percent for a seventh straight
session of gains. Most banks rose, with National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, the market's largest bank by value, advancing
1.8 percent.
Qatar's market rose 0.4 percent in modest volumes as
international portfolio managers were largely absent because of
the year-end holiday season. Gulf International Services
jumped 2.6 percent and was the bourse's most heavily
traded stock.
Cairo's benchmark fell 0.9 percent in low volumes
after the central bank raised key interest rates by 50 basis
points on Thursday, citing inflationary pressures. Arab and
foreign investors were net sellers, bourse data showed.
The hike was a surprise to some investors and may add to
concern about shaky economic growth. It will help to support the
Egyptian pound, but many analysts think the pound is overvalued
and will still have to be devalued at some stage.
Global Telecom and Commercial International Bank
each dropped more than 2 percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 6,946 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 3,161 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index advanced 0.1 percent to 4,247 points .
QATAR
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 10,303 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 6,749 points.
KUWAIT
* The index advanced 0.5 percent to 5,647 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,436 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,199 points.
