DUBAI Dec 29 Saudi Arabia's stock market and other Gulf bourses may react positively on Tuesday to the announcement of the Saudi 2016 state budget plan, which many analysts said was encouraging.

The spending cuts, rises in fuel, gas feedstock and electricity prices, and tax rises planned in the budget are expected to hurt sectors such as construction and petrochemicals, and slow economic growth next year.

For that reason, the Saudi market as a whole looks unlikely to rise sharply. The reforms in the budget may be just the start of a multi-year period of fiscal austerity, if oil prices stay low; the government also said it plans to privatise some assets, which could temporarily suck liquidity from the market.

Nevertheless, the budget plan suggested authorities were starting to get to grips with the fiscal deficit, and this could cheer investors not only in Saudi Arabia but in the rest of the Gulf, which is linked to the Saudi market and economy.

Analysts noted that the the 2015 budget deficit of 367 billion riyals ($97.9 billion) was lower than the 400-450 billion riyals which many investors had feared, and that the planned cut in 2016 spending was smaller.

"Headline figures actually surprised to the upside," said Yazan Abdeen, head of regional capital markets at Jeddah-based SEDCO Capital.

"Considering the price of oil has declined about 37 percent from the beginning of the year, cutting back expenditure by 2 percent is not a bad sign."

Saudi petrochemical stocks have already at least partially factored in the rise in gas feedstock prices, and the new prices - methane was raised to $1.25 per million British thermal unit and ethane to $1.75, from 75 U.S. cents for both - was not as high as the $2 which some analysts had predicted.

Utility Saudi Electricity Co (STC) and gas distributor National Gas and Industrialization Co looks set to benefit from the reforms.

However, those stocks surged 9.9 and 9.6 percent respectively on Monday in anticipation of the budget, so they may not rise further in the short term. Officials said the electricity price hike would apply mainly to large users and 87 percent of the bills issued by Saudi Electricity would not change.

Saudi banking shares may be bought on Tuesday as stocks not directly exposed to budget austerity. "The banking sector is well-positioned to make solid gains," said a Riyadh-based banking sector analyst.

Growth in the kingdom's bank lending to the private sector rebounded to an annual 8.1 percent in November from 5.0 percent in October, central bank data showed on Monday. The broadest measure of money supply, M3, grew 5.7 percent from 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia)