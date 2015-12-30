DUBAI Dec 30 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
quiet, early trade on Wednesday amid soft oil and global
equities prices.
Dubai's index was up 0.9 percent after 45 minutes
of trade with GFH Financial, the most heavily traded
stock, up 2.4 percent.
GFH said it was suspending its decision to delist from the
Kuwait Stock Exchange after Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority
relaxed corporate disclosure rules. Its Kuwaiti-listed shares
climbed 2.5 percent, helping Kuwait's main stock index
rise 0.3 percent.
But Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent. Dana
Gas, which has in recent weeks announced positive news
in legal disputes involving its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan,
was the most heavily traded stock and climbed 4.2 percent.
Qatar edged down 0.2 percent as telecommunications
firm Ooredoo lost 0.5 percent. But Qatar National Bank
, the biggest lender, added 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)