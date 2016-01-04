DUBAI Jan 4 Gulf stock markets may face a
sell-off on Monday because of sinking Asian bourses and Saudi
Arabia's cutting of diplomatic ties with Iran, which points to
heightening geopolitical risk in the region.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 2.4 percent after weak Chinese
manufacturing data and after the Chinese central bank fixed the
yuan at a 4-1/2-year low.
In addition, Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran on
Sunday in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran. The
diplomatic row between the two major oil producers escalated
following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric on
Saturday.
Local investors have largely ignored geopolitical tensions
in the Gulf for some years but the latest events mark an
escalation, and foreign investors in particular may become more
cautious - even though a rise in oil prices due to the tensions
could be positive for Gulf economies.
Savola, one of the few Saudi companies with a
presence in Iran, may be sold; it has edible oil factories in
Tehran. Iran provided 11 percent of its total revenue in the
third quarter of 2015 and the company's revenues for Iran
totalled 2 billion riyals ($534 million) in the first nine
months of 2015, according to Reuters data.
The United Arab Emirates and Iran have close economic ties;
the UAE is Iran's fourth largest trading partner and the
International Monetary Fund has estimated the lifting of
economic sanctions on Iran early this year could add 1
percentage point to the UAE's gross domestic product growth
between 2016 and 2018, simply by boosting non-hydrocarbon
exports.
Dubai, with its sophisticated trading infrastructure, could
grab most of that benefit - but any benefit could be reduced or
delayed by politics. UAE port operator Dubai World is
one stock that has risen in recent months on hopes for Iranian
business.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)