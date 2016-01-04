* Saudi stocks sold off in last hour of trade
* Savola slides because of exposure to Iran
* FX forwards, CDS show foreign investor jitters
* UAE could lose out on post-sanctions Iran boom
* Egypt erases previous day's gains
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 4 Most Middle East stock markets
tumbled on Monday in a global sell-off triggered by China, while
growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran added to the
gloom.
Chinese stocks slumped by 7 percent after weak manufacturing
data, causing emerging markets in general to suffer their
biggest fall in four months.
"The broad market sell-off is part of the general weakness
in global equity markets," said Muhammad Shabbir, head of equity
funds at Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank.
The lack of a catalyst that would support a market rally in
the Gulf leaves the region vulnerable to volatile trade, he
added. In past years, the region outperformed emerging markets
because of its strong budget and current account surpluses, but
most of those surpluses have now been erased by low oil prices.
"While rising geopolitical tension makes headlines and
weighs on sentiment, weakness in oil and worries about Chinese
demand remain the primary drivers of GCC (Gulf Cooperation
Council) stock markets," said Akber Khan, director of asset
management at Doha's Al Rayan Investment.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in
response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran. The attack
came after the Saudis executed a leading Shi'ite cleric, Nimr
al-Nimir, on terrorism charges, infuriating predominately
Shi'ite Iran.
Local investors have largely ignored geopolitical tensions
in the Gulf for some years. But the latest events marked an
escalation, and foreign investors in particular may become more
cautious about the region.
Reflecting that caution, the Saudi riyal fell to near a
16-year low against the U.S. dollar in the forward foreign
exchange market on Monday. Meanwhile, the cost of insuring Saudi
sovereign debt against default rose to multi-year highs
.
Riyadh's equities benchmark faced a heavy sell-off
in the last hour of trade as investors dumped stocks across the
board. The index sank 2.4 percent.
Savola, one of the few Saudi companies with a
presence in Iran, fell 3.2 percent. The food conglomerate has
factories in Tehran; Iran provided 11 percent of its revenue in
the third quarter of 2015 and the company's revenues from Iran
totalled 2 billion riyals ($534 million) in the first nine
months of 2015, its financial statements showed.
Islamic lender Alinma retreated 3.7 percent after
rising in early trade. Health insurer Bupa Arabia,
usually a favourite of foreign investors, plunged 9.6 percent.
Petrochemical shares showed some early strength after being
hit hard by higher natural gas feedstock prices in last week's
2016 state budget. But they succumbed in late trade, with Saudi
Basic Industries losing 1.6 percent.
DUBAI, EGYPT
While Bahrain also severed diplomatic ties with Iran,
relations between Iran and other Gulf Arab countries may not
become quite as confrontational. The United Arab Emirates said
it was merely downgrading diplomatic ties with Tehran and
limiting the number of Iranian diplomats in the country.
But the UAE also stands to lose from greater tensions. The
UAE is Iran's fourth-largest trading partner, and the
International Monetary Fund has estimated the lifting of
economic sanctions on Iran early this year could add 1
percentage point to the UAE's gross domestic product growth from
2016 to 2018.
Dubai, with its sophisticated trading infrastructure, could
grab most of that benefit - but any benefit may now be reduced
or delayed by politics.
The Dubai stock index dropped 1.6 percent on Monday
with all but two shares ending lower. Blue chip Emaar Properties
fell 1.8 percent in its fourth session of declines,
while Dubai Islamic Bank lost 1.5 percent and Emirates
NBD, a stock that rarely trades, sank 1.3 percent.
Trading volumes were thin, partly because institutional and
foreign investors were still largely absent from regional
markets after New Year holidays, leaving local retail investors
to dominate activity even more than usual.
"Retail day traders are impulsive and are reacting to the
slump in Chinese stocks," said Tamer Kamal, head of asset
management at Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark retreated 1.3 percent; Dana Gas
, whose affiliate Crescent Petroleum has been in
dispute with Iran over natural gas supply, dropped 5.8 percent
and Aldar Properties lost 3.0 percent.
In Qatar, the index tumbled 2.6 percent in modest
volumes. Two property developers, Ezdan Holding and
Barwa Real Estate, led declines, slumping 4.1 and 3.6
percent respectively.
Cairo's main index declined 1.5 percent, erasing
all of Sunday's gains in a broad sell-off. Blue-chip lender
Commercial International Bank fell 2.5 percent after
surging 7.4 percent in the previous session. Orasom Telecom
, a favourite of non-Egyptian Arab investors, sank 5.6
percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index tumbled 2.4 percent to 6,788 points.
DUBAI
* The index retreated 1.6 percent to 3,084 points.
ABU DHABI
The index declined 1.3 percent to 4,216 points.
QATAR
* The index sank 2.6 percent to 10,042 points.
EGYPT
* The index declined 1.5 percent to 6,982 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 5,568 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 5,421 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,213 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)