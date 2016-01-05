DUBAI Jan 5 Most Gulf stock markets were soft
in early trade on Tuesday as global bourses remained subdued and
some local retail investors continued to cash out.
Dubai's index was down 0.2 percent after an hour of
trade, after a 1.6 percent decline on Monday. Air Arabia
fell 2.2 percent, on concern that the carrier's
business could suffer as Saudi Arabia cut flights and commercial
links with Iran.
Concern about the pace of global economic growth is a bigger
factor than geopolitical tensions for the markets. Dubai blue
chip Emaar Properties fell 0.7 percent, heading for
its fifth straight session of declines.
"Cash is king in a time of uncertainty and so fund managers
may be sitting on ample liquidity until markets stabilise," said
Muhammed Shabbir, head of equity portfolios at Dubai-based
Rasmala Investment Bank.
Abu Dhabi's index was almost flat, though some
illiquid stocks fell sharply; Abu Dhabi National Takaful
, an Islamic insurer, tumbled 9.9 percent.
In Qatar, Doha's main index slipped 0.6 percent.
"Qatar stocks rebounded in mid-December, and if weakness in
global markets continues to dampen investor sentiment, then we
could be testing December lows again," said a Doha-based trader.
Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock,
fell 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)