DUBAI Jan 6 Middle East stock markets may be
weak on Wednesday because of worries about low oil prices and
instability in the global economy, which are continuing to drag
down equities markets overseas.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.9 percent while oil prices are back
near 11-year lows.
However, the Saudi stock index, last at 6,743
points, is close to technical support at its December low of
6,672 points and this level may hold unless there is further
negative news in the market.
Major food producer Savola may recover some of its
13 percent losses over the past two days after a senior
executive told Reuters that the firm plans to maintain its
investments in Tehran despite Saudi Arabia's decision to cut
diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran.
Dubai's index, last at 3,079 points, is testing
minor technical support at that level, the end-December low; any
close below that level would trigger a minor double top formed
by the recent peaks and pointing down below 3,000 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)