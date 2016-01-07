DUBAI Jan 7 Gulf stock markets look set to fall again on Thursday, joining global markets in a risk-off landslide as oil prices tumble to fresh 11-year lows and a sliding yuan and an emergency halt to China's stock trading leave Asian bourses in turmoil.

Brent crude futures have sunk 2.5 percent to $33.38 per barrel in early Asian trade as a huge supply overhang and near-record output levels continue to drag on prices.

The Saudi stock market partly reflected oil's slide in late trade on Wednesday, closing 3.3 percent lower, but Brent has dropped a further $1.50 since Riyadh closed, so there may be more downside for equities.

The Saudi index broke technical support at its December low, closing at its lowest level since November 2012, and there is no major chart support left nearby.

Saudi credit default swaps, used to hedge against the risk of a sovereign debt default, edged up to new multi-year highs overnight, while a purchasing managers' survey released on Thursday showed growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowing to its lowest level since the survey was launched in August 2009.

Other Gulf stock markets closed before oil's latest leg down began on Wednesday, so in the near term they may have further to fall than Saudi Arabia.

"United Arab Emirates and Qatar stocks will likely be pulled lower today - no one is immune to this general risk-off wave that has swept global markets," said an Abu-Dhabi based portfolio manager.

Petrochemical shares may be particularly hard hit as low oil prices threaten companies' profit margins, but selling in the Gulf in recent weeks has sometimes become indiscriminate as investors worry about the health of local and regional economies.

Dubai's stock index, last at 3,072 points, has no major technical support above the December low of 2,851 points. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)