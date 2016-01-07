DUBAI Jan 7 Gulf stock markets look set to fall
again on Thursday, joining global markets in a risk-off
landslide as oil prices tumble to fresh 11-year lows and a
sliding yuan and an emergency halt to China's stock trading
leave Asian bourses in turmoil.
Brent crude futures have sunk 2.5 percent to $33.38
per barrel in early Asian trade as a huge supply overhang and
near-record output levels continue to drag on prices.
The Saudi stock market partly reflected oil's slide
in late trade on Wednesday, closing 3.3 percent lower, but Brent
has dropped a further $1.50 since Riyadh closed, so there may be
more downside for equities.
The Saudi index broke technical support at its December low,
closing at its lowest level since November 2012, and there is no
major chart support left nearby.
Saudi credit default swaps, used to hedge
against the risk of a sovereign debt default, edged up to new
multi-year highs overnight, while a purchasing managers' survey
released on Thursday showed growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil
private sector slowing to its lowest level since the survey was
launched in August 2009.
Other Gulf stock markets closed before oil's latest leg down
began on Wednesday, so in the near term they may have further to
fall than Saudi Arabia.
"United Arab Emirates and Qatar stocks will likely be pulled
lower today - no one is immune to this general risk-off wave
that has swept global markets," said an Abu-Dhabi based
portfolio manager.
Petrochemical shares may be particularly hard hit as low oil
prices threaten companies' profit margins, but selling in the
Gulf in recent weeks has sometimes become indiscriminate as
investors worry about the health of local and regional
economies.
Dubai's stock index, last at 3,072 points, has no
major technical support above the December low of 2,851 points.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)