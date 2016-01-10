DUBAI Jan 10 Middle East stock markets may face further declines on Sunday as investors are spooked by the downturn in global markets due to a deceleration in the Chinese economy, while oil prices remain depressed.

The benchmark S&P 500 U.S. stock index on Friday notched its worst five-day start to a year on record as fears for China's economy offset a surprisingly strong payrolls report in the United States.

Brent fell for a fifth straight day on Friday and settled at $33.55 per barrel, accumulating losses to 10 percent on the week. Goldman Sachs, which has predicted oil could hit $20 per barrel, said in a note on Friday the market needs to see sustained low prices through the first quarter "so producers will move budgets down to reflect $40 a barrel oil for 2016".

The Saudi stock index plunged 4.5 percent to 6,225 points on Thursday but with no major technical support nearby, there is no clear indication of where its downtrend might halt.

The next chart support for Dubai's stock index, which tumbled 3.4 percent to 2,966 points on Thursday, is its December low at 2,851 points.

Saudi Aramco confirmed on Friday that it has been studying various options to list in capital markets; while a Riyadh listing might be positive for the bourse in the long run, in the near term it could suck liquidity out of the stock market.

Companies in the Gulf have started to announce fourth- quarter earnings with Jarir Marketing, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market value, posting a fourth-quarter net profit flat to the previous year, in line with analysts' estimates.

"Earnings season will take a back seat, unless a company surprises to the upside, because oil and China's slowdown are paralysing investors," said Hisham Tuffaha, head of equity investment at Riyadh-based Mulkiah Investment.

Egypt's market was closed for a holiday as other markets plunged on Thursday, so it now looks likely to fall steeply -- especially as fresh violence in Egypt errupted over the weekend as armed men shot dead a police officer and a soldier in their car on the outskirts of Cairo, a day after suspected militants armed with knives wounded three European tourists in a Red Sea resort.

The economy continues to struggle; business activity in Egypt shrank for the third month in a row in December, a corporate purchasing managers' survey showed.

Egypt's banking sector will inject 200 billion Egyptian pounds ($25 billion) to support small and medium-sized businesses, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday, in the latest bid to support the economy.

The scheme may involve fresh liquidity provision by the central bank to commercial banks, but it is unclear whether it will be positive or negative for banks' balance sheets in the long term. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)