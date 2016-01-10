* Saudi petchems hold up well after slide on budget
DUBAI, Jan 10 A sell-off of small-cap
speculative stocks pulled Saudi Arabia's stock market down on
Sunday, while Egypt dropped in response to weak global equities
and concern about risks to the Chinese economy. Most Gulf
markets were subdued.
The Saudi index, which had plunged 9.9 percent last
week as oil prices slid, fell a further 2.2 percent to 6,091
points, its lowest level since November 2011.
In contrast to last week, Saudi petrochemical shares help up
well, showing some resilience after a slide triggered by rises
in the price of natural gas feedstock in the 2016 Saudi state
budget. Saudi Basic Industries rebounded 1.1 percent.
But margin calls triggered by recent losses hit smaller,
speculative stocks hard. National Agricultural Development
, for example, plunged 10.7 percent.
"It was an automatic response...People were not able to
cover margin calls because of the prior losses," said one Riyadh
fund manager.
Major lender Al Rajhi Bank sank 2.7 percent and
dairy firm Almarai plunged 10 percent after it said
utility price increases featured in the budget, as well as new
crop-growing restrictions, would increase its costs by 500
million riyals ($133 million) in 2016.
Underlining expectations for an economic slowdown in Saudi
Arabia, retailer Jarir Marketing, a top play on the
kingdom's consumer demand, fell 1.8 percent. It posted a
fourth-quarter net profit flat to the previous year, in line
with analysts' estimates.
Egypt's main index sank 2.0 percent; the market
was closed for a holiday on Thursday as other regional markets
fell sharply.
Commercial and International Bank slid 2.2
percent. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that
the banking sector would inject 200 billion Egyptian pounds ($25
billion) to support small and medium-sized businesses. The
scheme may involve fresh liquidity provision by the central bank
to commercial banks, but it is unclear whether it could expose
banks' balance sheets to fresh risks.
The economy continues to struggle; business activity in
Egypt shrank for the third month in a row in December, a
corporate purchasing managers' survey showed on Sunday.
In a report on world economies at the end of last week, the
World Bank cut its forecast for Egypt's gross domestic product
growth in 2016 to 4.1 percent from its previous prediction, made
six months ago, of 4.7 percent; it lowered its forecast for 2017
to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent. It estimated growth in 2015 at
4.0 percent.
Dubai's index dipped 0.1 percent after moving
narrowly in the lowest trading volume since Dec. 6. Heavyweight
Emaar Properties lost 0.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.2 percent as blue chips
First Gulf Bank and telecommunications giant Etisalat
advanced 2.1 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Qatar's index dropped 1.0 percent as drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services, hit hard by the
weakness of oil prices, fell a further 2.1 percent to a 27-month
low of 44.10 riyals.
Among other losing stocks were lenders Qatar Commercial Bank
and Masraf Al Rayan, down 2.1 and 1.4
percent.
