DUBAI Jan 11 Middle East bourses seem set to
extend declines on Monday as downbeat global stock markets and a
renewed slump in oil prices further dent risk appetite in the
crude-exporting region.
Brent future contracts was down 2.3 percent in Asian
trade at $32.76 as of 0545 GMT as China's economic slowdown
dented the outlook for demand and traders placed record bets on
even lower prices.
Asian stocks were also weak, with the Shanghai Composite
Index falling around 1 percent in erratic early trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
sank 2 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index, which lost 9.9 percent last
week as oil prices slid, fell a further 2.2 percent to 6,091
points on Sunday, its lowest close since November 2011.
The petrochemical sector managed a slight recovery,
rising 0.7 percent to trim its 2016 declines to 12.7 percent.
Government moves to hike fuel, gas and electricity costs have
heightened investor worries about profitability in the sector,
which is closely tied to oil.
Petrochemical stocks' slump has left them at attractive
valuations versus the broader market average, said Santhosh
Balakrishan, research analyst at Saudi's Riyad Capital.
The impact of reduced energy subsidies on producers' gross
margins are now fully factored into petrochemical stock prices,
he added.
Investors are now switching their focus to fourth-quarter
results to gauge the impact of lower oil prices and slowing
economic growth on the bottom line of various industries.
Shares in Almarai fell 10 percent on Sunday after
the kingdom's largest dairy producer said utility price hikes
would add around 300 million riyals ($79.94 million) to its
costs in 2016 and it could face further selling from disgruntled
investors.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Almarai to
make a fourth-quarter profit of 480.2 million riyals, up 12.2
percent year-on-year.
Egypt's bourse, which fell 2.0 percent to 6,782
points on Sunday. It will likely remain between support and
resistance levels of 6,750 and 7,100 points, Beltone Financial
wrote in a note. ($1 = 3.7530 riyals)
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)