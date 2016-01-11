* Saudi's SABIC advances more than 3 pct
* Dubai builder Arabtec rises on new contract award
* Egypt gloomy as foreign traders sell
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 11 Petrochemical and small-cap stocks
turned around Saudi Arabia's index after early declines on
Monday while blue-chip companies dragged other Middle Eastern
bourses lower.
The Saudi benchmark swung in volatile trade, dipping
below the critical 6,000 level but then gaining momentum
mid-session as petrochemical and speculative stock were heavily
bought, lifting the index 1.4 percent to settle at 6,177 points.
"The swing factor in the stock market were the petrochemical
shares," said a Riyadh-based trader. "Further dips in the market
will make those stocks relatively more attractive from a
valuation perspective."
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest stock
by market value, jumped 3.3 percent, helping lift the
petrochemical index 3.1 percent.
Upcoming earnings will show how far petrochemical companies'
gross margins were squeezed by subdued global demand and the
resumed slump in oil prices, coupled with higher operating costs
following recent moves by the government to reduce subsidies.
"Petrochemical had a challenging year in 2015 and have lost
their cost advantage versus international players and we expect
2016's net income to decline," said a note from Riyadh-based NCB
Capital.
Traders also bought back speculative stocks which slumped on
Sunday, triggered by margin calls. Emaar Economic City
and Knowledge Economic City, mid-tier stocks, each
soared more than 7.0 percent.
Yanbu Cement, a pure play on the kingdom's
construction sector, jumped 7.1 percent after releasing its
fourth quarter earnings on Sunday. Net income rose 8.3 percent
from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.
"We believe the 8.3 percent year-on-year growth in net
income is attributed mainly to higher sales volumes coming from
a low base because 2014's fourth quarter was hampered by the
changes in the labour market and the lower demand due to the
Hajj season," said a note by NCB Capital.
High inventory levels and continued demand slowdown led
larger cement companies to offer sales discounts in 2015. "We
believe Yanbu Cement offered an average discount of 7 percent to
its product in 2015," the note added.
UAE, QATAR AND EGYPT
Worries over an economic slowdown in China soured sentiment
on other Gulf markets. Dubai slid 1.1 percent as
initial gains fizzled out. Emaar Properties fell 1.6
percent.
Arabtec rose 3.5 percent after Abu Dhabi's Aldar
Properties awarded the builder a 2 billion dirham
($544.5 million) for 1,017 luxury villas in the United Arab
Emirates capital.
Blue-chip lenders dragged Abu Dhabi's bourse 1.4
percent lower, with First Gulf Bank (FGB) and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) leading the sector's decline, each
falling more than 3.0 percent.
Standard & Poor's said it expects negative earnings growth
for banks in the United Arab Emirates in 2016 and a lacklustre
performance in 2017.
"We believe the uncertainty about how long oil prices will
remain weak will force businesses and government to adopt a
conservative stance, which will weaken spending for
infrastructure and private-sector investments, and rein in bank
lending," S&P added.
Analysts tended to agree. "Non-performing loans are likely
to rise and will deter banks from making new loans and borrowers
from seeking additional credit," said a note from Dubai-based
Japanese financial firm Nomura.
Qatar's index slid 0.02 percent closing at 9,699
points, off the intra-day low of 9,599 points. Top losers
included Qatar Insurance and real estate developer
Ezdan Holding Group, retreating 3.3 and 2.0 percent
respectively.
In Egypt, Cairo's main benchmark declined 2.2
percent as volumes picked up, intensifying losses across the
board.
Investment bank EFG Hermes and foreign investor
favourite Commercial International Bank (CIB) fell 9.5
and 3.9 percent respectively.
Foreign and non-Egyptian Arab traders were net sellers in
the market, bourse data showed.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index jumped 1.4 percent to 6,177 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 2,942 points.
ABU DHABI
The index declined 1.4 percent to 4,086 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 0.02 percent to 9,672 points.
EGYPT
* The index slumped 2.2 percent to 6,635 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dipped 0.6 percent to 5,387 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,337 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 1,199 points.
(Editing by Keith Weir and John Stonestreet)